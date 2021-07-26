COVID Cases Have Skyrocketed Due to a Delta Variant Explosion Across the United States.

As the Delta variety continues to spread across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is pushing people to receive the COVID vaccine.

According to the most recent data, the current seven-day moving average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 40,246, up 46.7 percent over the previous seven-day average of 22,443.

COVID cases are on the rise in approximately 90 percent of counties across the United States, according to the CDC, with outbreaks happening in areas with low vaccination coverage.

According to statistics, the current seven-day moving average of new deaths is 223, up more than 9% from the previous seven-day moving average of 204.

The number of persons hospitalized in the United States with COVID is likewise rising. According to the CDC, the seven-day average for hospital admissions between July 13 and July 19 was 3,521, up 32.2 percent over the previous seven-day average of 2,663.

Since June 25, the seven-day moving average for new admissions has continually grown, according to the CDC.

The existence of the Delta variation, which accounts for more than 83 percent of current COVID cases in the United States, is causing an increase in new COVID cases across the country.

The strain, which was first discovered in India, travels significantly more quickly from person to person, contributing to higher hospitalization rates. In addition, the Delta variation infects fully vaccinated patients at a higher rate than earlier strains.

Despite this, the CDC believes COVID-19 is now a “preventable disease,” and advises more people to obtain their first or second immunization doses to protect themselves from infection and lower the risk of serious illness or death.

The CDC stated, “The greatest strategy to prevent the emergence of new variations is to reduce the spread of infection by taking steps to protect yourself, including getting a vaccine when one is available.”

According to statistics, approximately half of all Americans have received both COVID-19 vaccines, with more than 163 million receiving both doses.

