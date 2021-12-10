COVID Cases Are Rising Fastest in These 5 States as the Omicron Variant Spreads.

COVID-19 instances are increasing at the quickest rates in Connecticut, New Jersey, North Carolina, the Northern Mariana Islands, and Rhode Island, as the Omicron variant spreads across the country.

According to data published by The New York Times on December 10th, the number of daily cases in Connecticut has increased by 123 percent in the last 14 days, making it the state with the highest rate of COVID cases.

This number has risen to 1,676 new cases every day.

The North Mariana Islands is next, with an average daily case increase of 107 percent in the last 14 days. It now records 65 new cases per day on average.

Rhode Island has had the third-fastest increase in COVID cases, with a 96 percent increase in the last two weeks. It has an average of 926 new cases every day as of Friday.

Cases are also on the rise in New Jersey, with 91 percent higher daily average cases than 14 days ago. On average, it currently records 4,170 new instances per day.

Since November 26, the average daily case count in North Carolina has increased by 91 percent. On average, it currently records 3,122 new cases per day.

COVID infections have increased by 80% in Kentucky in the previous 14 days. It receives 2,301 new cases per day on average.

In terms of the number of instances, New York had the most average daily new COVID cases, with 9,673 cases each day over the last seven days. This figure has increased by 45 percent in the last 14 days.

Michigan has had the second-highest increase, with an average of 8,386 new cases each day over the last week.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, announced on December 7 that the Omicron variation has been discovered in 19 states and reported in 50 countries. She predicted that the number will continue to rise.

Despite a significant increase in Omicron cases in South Africa, where it is currently the prevalent strain, hospitals are not overburdened, and early symptoms appear to be milder than in prior versions.

However, the World Health Organization’s technical lead on COVID, Maria Van Kerkhove, issued a warning on Thursday. This is a condensed version of the information.