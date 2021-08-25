COVID After the death of a cancer-stricken teacher, his family is urging everyone to get vaccinated.

A Florida teacher died of COVID problems after being told not to obtain the immunization due to medical conditions.

Kelly Peterson, 41, a teacher at Lake Shipp Elementary School in Winter Haven, has received numerous tributes.

Peterson’s sister informed Fox32 that doctors counseled her against obtaining the COVID immunization because she was undergoing leukemia treatment.

“Because her leukemia was so serious at this point, they were concerned that taking the vaccine would put too much stress on her body,” she explained.

Christy Peterson, Peterson’s sister, posted on Facebook on Monday that the 41-year-old had died earlier that morning.

“The world will never be the same, Kelly Peterson earned her angel wings early this morning,” she wrote. COVID problems caused her death. Her body couldn’t take it anymore. She died calmly and without pain.”

Christy Peterson went on to say that she and her father were working on memorial arrangements and that they wanted to let her classmates to pay their condolences. Her sister, she added, was “one of a kind.”

Stephanie Yocum, head of the Polk County teachers union, said the district had “lost a great soul” and added, according to Fox32, “I hope that adults start to set good examples for our kids.” If wearing a mask may save someone’s life, then it is something that everyone should do right now.”

“If it helps even one more person decide, ‘Let me be vaccinated,’ it’s worth it,” Peterson’s sister told the publication. Kelly is one of those people who can be saved.”

According to the Florida newspaper The Ledger, one of Peterson’s colleagues, Lorinda Utter, a teacher at Lake Shipp, stated Peterson was “diligent” in preventing COVID by wiping down devices and equipment after her children departed and washing her hands thoroughly.

“She did everything she could to stay away from COVID,” Utter continued.

Peterson “had affected hundreds of students’ lives and had made a lasting impression on us all,” Lake Shipp Elementary said in a Facebook post.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), evidence about the safety of COVID vaccines for patients with impaired immune systems is limited. This is a condensed version of the information.