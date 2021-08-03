COVID affects about 140 pediatric patients in Florida hospitals.

In Florida, about 140 children are being hospitalized for COVID-19, with the state now leading the country in pediatric and adult hospitalizations, as well as daily new case counts.

According to Dr. Jason Salemi, an epidemiologist at the University of South Florida, 138 pediatric patients are being treated for COVID-19 in Florida hospitals as of Tuesday. According to a tweet from ABC Action News, that figure is up from 118 only one day ago.

138 kids are now hospitalized in a pediatric inpatient bed in Florida, including NICU, newborn, and nursery, who have been laboratory-confirmed positive for COVID-19. This is up from 118 the day before.

August 3, 2021 — Jillian Ramos (@JillianTV)

Between July 24 and July 30, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 32 pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations per day in Florida. When population is taken into consideration, this equates to 0.76 children hospitalized per 100,000 persons, the highest rate in the country.

Between July 23 and July 29, the Florida Department of Health reported 10,785 new COVID-19 infections among children under the age of 12, an average of 1,540 new cases per day.

Dr. Claudia Espinosa, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of South Florida, told the New York Times that she is “terrified” about the number of children in hospitals and what will happen when schools reopen next month.

According to Espinosa, encouraging the use of face masks during in-person training is the greatest method to keep youngsters from catching the illness. However, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, issued an executive order last week banning school mask mandates and slashing funds for schools that plan to require facial coverings this fall.

Christina Pushaw, DeSantis’ press secretary, wrote in a statement to This website that “the fact is that government regulations do not keep people safe from COVID-19.”

“People in Florida are allowed to take whatever precautions they desire, including getting vaccinated, wearing as many masks as they like, masking their children, avoiding crowded areas, staying at home permanently – or doing all of the above. However, no one is “free” to dictate how others conduct their lives, according to Pushaw.

