COVID-Affected Maryland Woman Remains Wary of Vaccines, Saying, “I’m Still Not Sure.”

Vaccine apprehension persists in the United States, despite the fact that over half of the population has been completely vaccinated against COVID-19. While there have been numerous reports of patients altering their thoughts about immunizations after being diagnosed with the disease, a report from Maryland suggests that some people may not be influenced by this.

When Juanita Roldan, 47, of Baltimore, spoke to WBAL TV, she had been in the hospital for a week with COVID-19. Despite her sometimes severe battle with the illness, Roldan told the site that she is still cautious and confused about being vaccinated.

Roldan explained, “I didn’t get vaccinated for a variety of reasons.” “For starters, I was aware that being vaccinated was associated with specific symptoms and side effects. I didn’t want to cope with it, so I simply declined vaccination.”

The numerous doses for COVID-19 are known to cause a variety of unpleasant side effects that subside fast, just like most vaccines. Tiredness, headaches, chills, fever, nausea, and muscle pains are among the symptoms, according to the CDC. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends addressing these symptoms with over-the-counter pain relievers such ibuprofen. Serious adverse effects are thought to be uncommon.

While Roldan still has reservations about getting vaccinated against COVID-19, she has indicated that her stance has eased. Prior to her hospitalization, she expressed her anti-vaccination feelings in much more forceful terms.

“I’m aware that it would have been beneficial to me, but I’ve been insistent about not receiving it until today. “I’m still undecided about receiving it,” Roldan remarked.

Last weekend, Roldan was taken to Northwest Hospital with COVID-19 symptoms. This included headaches that began in the morning and lasted throughout the day, as well as high blood pressure. Her sense of smell was also taken away from her. Despite recalling the worst moments of her illness in graphic detail, she remains hesitant to get vaccinated against the virus.

“I felt like I was going to die two nights ago,” she added.

People who have already had COVID-19 and survived should still get vaccinated, according to the CDC, because it is unclear how long resistance built up during such occasions lasts.

Experts “don’t know how long you’ll be safe from acquiring.” This is a condensed version of the information.