COVID-19 reporting is being reduced in Florida, Iowa, and South Dakota as the number of cases increases.

As the number of cases rises across the country, Florida, Iowa, South Dakota, and Nebraska have switched from daily to weekly reporting of coronavirus data, preventing communities from following outbreaks and deaths in real time during a new phase of the pandemic.

In early June, the Florida Department of Health reported a reduction in public data, claiming an increase in immunizations and a drop in new cases as reasons. Only a few weeks later, the state began to see an increase in new cases, owing to the highly virulent Delta form.

Florida’s weekly statistics, provided on Fridays, continues to offer broad trends to communities. Cases have continued to rise in the state, which now accounts for 20% of all new COVID-19 infections in the country, with the latest figure showing 73,000 new infections, nearly double the 45,000 reported the week before.

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has been encouraged by Democratic State Rep. Anna Eskamani to restore daily reporting of cases, deaths, and hospitalizations. According to the Associated Press, she stated, “There was simply no rationale to discontinue the daily updates beyond an attempt to pretend there were no developments.”

In a message to local public health officials in late June, the Iowa Department of Public Health explained the switch from daily to weekly reporting, noting a “transition to COVID-19 pandemic recovery.” Case counts were substantially unchanged from those reported in the early stages of the epidemic in 2020, prompting the shift. However, since the adjustment, the state has experienced an increase in cases, with new infections more than doubling this month compared to June.

The South Dakota Department of Health said on July 5 that it will begin reporting instances weekly, rather than five days a week, due to reduced case counts and more vaccines. The state’s third weekly update was provided on Wednesday, with 198 new cases reported, up from 109 the week before.

After Governor Pete Ricketts declared the state’s pandemic-related State of Emergency ended in early July, Nebraska deactivated its online dashboard and stopped reporting coronavirus cases, as well as eliminating its remaining social distancing restrictions. Only two weeks after the decision to stop providing updates was harshly condemned by health professionals who were unable to track the virus’ spread, the state released a new website with weekly updates.

Supporters of the. This is a condensed version of the information.