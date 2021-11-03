COVID-19 patients must choose between having their limbs amputated or dying.

The fight against COVID-19 doesn’t end when a patient leaves the hospital, and for some, that means learning to live without all of their fingers, arms, or legs.

In hospitalized COVID-19 patients, severe blood clots and gangrene, a condition in which bodily tissue dies, are uncommon, although they can be fatal. Some patients have had to choose between losing limbs and possibly losing their lives. COVID-19 individuals of various ages have been impacted by the problem, including youngsters as young as ten.

Dr. Ben Klausing, an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Health in Louisville, Kentucky, told local TV station WDRB that COVID affects many different regions of the body.

“When you don’t get enough oxygen in your lungs, through your lungs, due to COVID, your body will automatically take the oxygen and provide it to the most valuable resources, like as your brain, heart, and lungs, and it will rob oxygen from your limbs and blood to preserve your life,” Klausing explained.

Zyrin Foots, a 10-year-old kid from Texas, was advised by his mother that amputation of his arms and legs would give him a 25% chance of survival. Foots had developed multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), a COVID-19 consequence that causes organ inflammation, and his heart was having trouble pumping blood, producing gangrene in his legs.

His aunt Ashley Engmann told KTRK-TV that he didn’t have “any chance to life” without the amputation. His mother took the difficult decision to “let him go,” believing it was the most “humane and loving thing she could do for her child.” A lack of blood flow is a common cause of gangrene, which can necessitate the amputation of a body part to save a person’s life. If left untreated, it can be lethal. Doctors treating COVID-19 patients were concerned about blood clots early on, and amputations have been performed since the outbreak began.

In April 2020, Broadway actor Nick Cordero, whose battle with COVID-19 drew worldwide sympathy, had his leg amputated when clotting made blood flow to his toes problematic. Doctors thought that blood thinners might dissolve the clots.