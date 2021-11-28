COVID-19 Omicron Variant Could Already Be in the U.S., according to Anthony Fauci.

The Omicron version of COVID-19, according to White House infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, may already be in the United States.

Fauci was asked if he felt the variation was already in the US during an interview on NBC’s Weekend TODAY.

He answered, “It wouldn’t surprise me.” “At this time, we haven’t found it.” “However, when you have a virus that exhibits this kind of transmissibility,” Fauci continued, “it almost invariably will go essentially all over.”

According to Fauci, the Omicron variety features “a bunch of changes” that imply it could defy current protections such as vaccinations, monoclonal antibodies, and convalescent plasma from previously infected people.

But, he added, there’s still a lot we don’t know about the variant.

It hasn’t been determined whether it is more contagious than prior forms. Current vaccinations’ efficiency against the new strain is still being determined by researchers.

“It’s possible that… the vaccines we have now will be able to contain this,” Fauci added, “and then this won’t be as serious as some people think.”

BioNTech, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson are among the vaccine companies studying how current vaccines interact with the Omicron variation. It will take many weeks, if not more than a month, for the results to establish whether any vaccine revisions are required.

It’s also unknown, according to Fauci, whether the severity of the variant’s symptoms in infected people is any worse than prior versions’ symptoms.

Doctors noted that those who contracted the Delta form had more severe symptoms, needed more mechanical breathing, stayed in the ICU longer, and died more frequently.

The White House has imposed travel restrictions on South Africa and seven other nations where the variation has been discovered in the highest numbers. The travel limitations, according to Fauci, were put in place to give researchers more time to comprehend the variant before it spreads across the country.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) received the first report of the variant. On Friday, the World Health Organization labeled it as a “variant of concern.”

The new version may have 32 mutations in its spike protein, which is more than double the number reported in the Delta variant, according to researchers. The ability of a virus to attach to and multiply within human cells is determined by the spike proteins.

As a result, the Omicron version has been created. This is a condensed version of the information.