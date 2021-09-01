COVID-19 Misinformation Is Called a Public Health Crisis for the First Time in the United States.

COVID-19 disinformation was declared a “public health disaster” by officials in a Southern California county on Wednesday.

During a Tuesday board meeting, San Diego County’s board of supervisors listened to local residents voice support and worry for the new policy before voting 3-2 to approve it. After the vote, Nathan Fletcher, the head of the county board of supervisors, issued a statement identifying San Diego as the first county in the United States to accept such a declaration.

In a statement, Fletcher added, “Combating health misinformation must begin on the ground, in counties and communities across our country.” “San Diego County took the lead by being the first local government in the country to match its policies with the recommendations of the US Surgeon General to combat health misinformation.”

Fletcher went on to describe virus misinformation as a “national issue” that requires “all of us to fight against it together,” according to his statement.

Despite receiving the necessary votes for approval, two of the county’s supervisors voted against it. During the hearing, County Supervisor Jim Desmond stated that while he “agrees” that misinformation is “dangerous,” he would not vote for the resolution because “it is difficult for me to believe that we or anyone, currently, know everything there is to know about COVID and medicine.”

“Over the last 18 months, all of the specialists have stated several discrepancies. And today’s facts could easily turn into tomorrow’s misinformation,” Desmond added.

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy of the United States released a 22-page study in mid-July highlighting concerns about health misinformation during the continuing coronavirus outbreak. Murthy’s assessment not only stated that health misinformation has the ability to “create uncertainty, foment mistrust, and impair public health efforts,” but it also offered suggestions for how communities might “better recognize and control” its spread.

More than half of individuals who hadn't had a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of May, according to a news release from Murthy's office, "had heard at least one COVID-19 vaccine myth and either."