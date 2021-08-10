COVID-19 Live Updates: Federal Agencies Demand Vaccine Mandates, Hospitals Overwhelmed with Delta Variant

As the US battles an aggressive Delta strain, vaccine mandates are being implemented throughout state agencies, including the military. High levels of hospital admissions have resulted from the mutation, with claims that some facilities are unable to cope.

President Joe Biden backed the measures, saying that the US is still at war and that “vaccination will allow our service men to stay healthy, better protect their families, and ensure that our force is ready to act anywhere in the world.”

In a desperate attempt to overcome vaccination apprehension, several states are turning to influencers to reach out to young people who are hesitant to receive the shot. Other incentives being used to encourage uptake include lotteries and college scholarships, with scientists concerned about the impact the Delta variation is having on younger individuals compared to prior waves.

This morning, the Delta COVID variant is still sweeping over the United States, with several hospitals reaching capacity and staffing levels dropping to dangerously low levels.

