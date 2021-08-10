COVID-19 Live Updates: Fears of mutations grow as the Delta Variant spreads.

As the country grapples with the impact of the Delta variant, the rolling average of new daily COVID cases in the United States has crept back over 100,000 for the first time since February. When it comes to transmissibility and hospitalizations, the aggressive mutation, initially detected in India, has nearly completely outcompeted the others, with medical personnel in southern regions warning of a shortage of hospital beds.

There are also rising concerns about other variants getting out of control in the United States, such as the Lambda mutation, which, according to preliminary evidence, decreases the protective benefits of COVID vaccinations slightly. Many states are in worse shape now than they were in August 2020, such as Florida, where hospital admissions increased by 13% last month, and local officials are warning of severe essential staff shortages in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the variation and the vaccination are competing for dominance. Dr. Anthony Fauci is hoping that the Food and Drug Administration would grant the complete go-ahead for all current COVID vaccinations that are now being dispensed on an emergency license across the United States.

As the Delta variation continues to spread out of control and the prospect of a "doomsday" mutation looms, This Website will bring you all the latest COVID news from throughout the United States.