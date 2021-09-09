COVID-19 Live Updates: Biden to Unveil a “six-pronged” Plan as Child Hospitalizations Hit Record Highs

In a speech later today, President Biden will unveil a “six-pronged” plan to combat growing COVID infections. The Delta variety has already caused hospitals in some states to become overburdened with virus patients, forcing them to switch to emergency-only care earlier this week, prompting a response from the White House.

The specifics of his plan have yet to be revealed, but it will coincide with the start of school in the United States after the summer break – and a record number of youngsters in hospitals with the virus. According to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services, about 2,500 children have been admitted to hospitals as of Tuesday.

There are also concerns regarding the spread of the Mu form, which has been considered as having the potential to overcome the present vaccine protections. Cases have been found in every state except Nebraska, but they account for less than 1% of all infections, prompting top health official Dr. Anthony Fauci to say it isn’t yet a serious concern.

