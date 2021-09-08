COVID-19 Live Updates: American Hospitals Begin Rationing Healthcare; Delta Variant Surge in Schools

Hospitals in Idaho, who have been swamped by the Delta variant of COVID-19, have implemented “crisis standards of care” that allow them to focus solely on emergency treatment. They cite a “severe shortage of manpower and available beds in the state’s northern region,” with other states threatening to follow suit.

Fears are also mounting about the Mu strain, which was discovered earlier this week across all except Nebraska of the United States. Scientists are afraid that it may be resistant to current vaccines, but Dr. Anthony Fauci has attempted to calm the public, claiming that it is not a “urgent threat.” #

For the first time since March, over 300,000 new COVID cases were recorded yesterday, the vast majority of which were the Delta form, with daily mortality averaging approximately 1,500.

Idaho hospitals are starting their first full day of emergency-only care today, after state officials conceded the system had been overloaded by new COVID-19 patients.

