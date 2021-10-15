COVID-19 Live Updates: After Moderna’s approval, the FDA will vote on Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine booster shot.

After two days of debate between scientists from the United States and abroad, a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory group will decide on whether to support a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine later today.

After several lengthy presentations on data showing how an extra dose of vaccine can counteract the waning effectiveness of current shots over time, the 19-member Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee unanimously voted in favor of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot yesterday.

Despite the fact that all members voted “yes” after lengthy presentations, many members expressed concerns about the data provided by Moderna and the Israel Health Ministry, fearing that it did not provide a complete picture or answer questions about the boosters’ necessity – and who should receive them.

For the most up-to-date information, visit The Washington Newsday’s liveblog…

Lack of help from allies, according to a US trade official, is to blame for the country’s inability to enhance vaccine manufacturing.

Katherine Tai stated yesterday that the US is committed to lowering intellectual property regulations so that COVID-19 vaccines can be produced more broadly, but that the US cannot “will something into reality” without the backing of all WTO members.

In May, the Biden administration indicated it favored abandoning intellectual property rights for COVID vaccinations in order to expand manufacturing, and Tai acknowledged that work was underway behind the scenes, even though it didn’t appear to be “from the public view point.”

THE ENTIRE STORY: The United States says it supports a vaccine production waiver, but all WTO members must agree.

Community CDC warns that COVID transmission is still high, despite a decline in cases. New infections are “declining,” but “community transmission in the United States remains high,” the CDC tweeted, along with a timeline map depicting the virus’s startlingly rapid spread across the country since March 2020.

Although the number of #COVID19 cases is decreasing, the overall level of community transmission in the United States remains high. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 84,555, down 12.5 percent from the previous week. This is a condensed version of the information.