COVID-19 kills a Trump supporter who protested vaccinations.

Linda Zuern, a supporter of former President Donald Trump and a COVID-19 vaccine protester, died of coronavirus. She was a resident of Bourne, Massachusetts. She was 70 years old.

Zuern is said to have contracted the virus after visiting her mother in South Dakota after her father died. Both women caught the disease on their way back to Bourne, according to the Cape Cod Times.

In early June, a MedFlight was needed to transport Zuern to a Boston hospital, despite her mother’s survival. She slipped into a coma and was kept alive by a ventilator till she passed away. Her acquaintances told the aforementioned magazine that she hadn’t been immunized against the illness.

As a member of the county government council, the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates, and a volunteer with a local conservative group named United Cape Patriots, Zuern opposed local immunization initiatives.

She advocated for local doctors to employ hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients in December, while serving her third term on the Assembly. Trump had previously recommended the same anti-malaria drug for the same purpose. The US Food and Drug Administration, however, stated in June 2020 that scientific research did not show any meaningful benefits that exceeded the drug’s possible hazards.

Zuern also chastised the Barnstable County Department of Health for not looking into ways to prevent people from catching COVID-19 during the same conference. Sean O’Brien, the department’s head, said the department’s prevention strategy centered on testing and distributing newly discovered vaccines.

Zuern was one of four persons who opposed the state’s VaxBus program in Provincetown last week. The bus serves as a mobile immunization unit for rural communities who may not have easy access to health centers.

Zuern posted on social media that COVID-19 was a man-made virus employed by “globalists” to promote the “UN Agenda 2030” for a one-world government. She also liked messages promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory, criticizing Critical Race Theory in schools, and claiming that voter fraud “stole” Trump’s 2020 election.

The Times quoted Patrick Princi, speaker of the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates, as saying, “Although we didn’t agree on anything politically, we had the same ideas on being fiscally responsible.” “Linda was and will continue to be a strong fighter for taxpayers’ money. This is a condensed version of the information.