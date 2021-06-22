COVID-19 is likely to be contracted by 4 out of 10 nursing home patients on Medicare in 2020, according to a new report.

In 2020, almost 4 in 10 Medicare patients in nursing homes are anticipated to catch COVID-19, according to a recent analysis from the Department of Health and Human Services’ inspector general.

After examining the report, Harvard health policy professor and long-term care expert David Grabowski told the Associated Press, “We knew this was going to be awful, but I don’t believe even those of us who work in this area expected it was going to be this bad.”

Grabowski noted, “This was not a group of people who were going to die regardless.” “We’re talking about a significant number of unnecessary deaths.”

Last year, deaths among Medicare nursing home residents soared by 32% as a result of two big COVID-19 outbreaks. The report included deaths up to the beginning of 2020, making it one of the most thorough government reports to date. Prior to May 8, Medicare did not compel nursing homes to report COVID-19 incidents or deaths.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

The researchers utilized a widely known approach for determining “excess” deaths in a group of persons following a disaster. It involved comparing overall mortality in nursing facilities to levels recorded the previous year, rather than looking at individual death certificates of Medicare patients. The method was used to estimate mortality in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria in 2017 and in New York City following the first coronavirus outbreak in the spring of last year. It is used as a barometer of impact rather than a cause of mortality.

When compared to 2019, death rates were higher in every month last year. Two spikes were identified in the paper, with implications for government policy and safeguarding the most vulnerable in future epidemics of life-threatening infections. A total of 81,484 Medicare nursing home patients died in April of last year. Then eight months later, after lockdowns and frantic efforts to expand testing — but before vaccines became widely available — nursing home patients accounted for a staggering 74,299 deaths in December.

“This is happening long after it was clear that nursing homes were particularly vulnerable,” said Nancy Harrison, a deputy regional inspector general who worked on the report. “We need to take a look at that.” Why did they do it? This is a condensed version of the information.