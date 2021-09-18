COVID-19 is found in two of Gavin Newsom’s children.

“Two of the Governor’s children tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday,” Newsom’s spokesperson Erin Mellon said in a statement. “The First Partner, the Governor, and their two additional children have all tested negative since then. All COVID protocols are being followed by the family.”

The statement added, “The Newsoms continue to encourage indoor masks for unvaccinated individuals to prevent the spread of the epidemic and advocate for immunizations as the most effective approach to stop this pandemic.”

According to Politico, Newsom’s children are all under the age of 12 and thus are not eligible for immunizations. Newsom had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in April but hasn’t had a booster dose since.

According to the aforementioned source, Newsom withdrew his two oldest children from a summer camp in July after learning that the camp had broken a state policy requiring facemasks. In November 2020, his family was placed on a 14-day quarantine after his children were exposed to a coronavirus-positive California Highway Patrol officer. In the same month, one of his children was quarantined after a classmate became infected with the illness.

All California schools, as well as any unvaccinated people working in state and municipal government offices that serve the public, are required to wear masks. Unvaccinated employees working in indoor venues must also wear masks, according to the authorities.

California was the first state in the United States to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for state employees, healthcare workers, and school personnel. State personnel and school staff must produce proof of vaccination or be tested on a weekly basis, while healthcare workers must be immunized by September 30 or face firing.

COVID-19 has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in approximately 57.6% of California’s eligible population.

California had recorded more COVID-19 cases and deaths than any other U.S. state as of September 17. According to The New York Times, California has reported approximately 4.64 million COVID-19 cases and 67,945 deaths since the outbreak began.

In late January, the number of COVID-19 cases in California dropped dramatically. However, due to the virus’ highly infectious Delta version, COVID-19 levels began to rise again in July.

Three days after Newsom defeated a recall election attempt to remove him from office, his children tested positive.