COVID-19 has claimed the lives of about one in every 400 Floridians, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to over 50,000.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state’s health department, Florida has reported 50,811 COVID-19 deaths as of Friday, September 17. According to the United States Census Bureau, approximately one in 422 Floridians has died as a result of COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

The state reported 1,554 COVID-19 deaths on September 16, the largest daily toll ever. The state has seen three days in September where the number of COVID-19 deaths has reached 1,000.

According to The New York Times, Florida has the highest COVID-19 death rate of any state in the country as of the same date.

Since the beginning of September, Florida has reported 6,250 COVID-19 deaths. That means that per hour, around 15 people in the state have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the month.

Since the beginning of July, the state’s daily mortality toll has gradually increased. The previous highest day death toll in the state was 272 on January 22. The state has set a new record 19 times since the beginning of July.

The press secretary for Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, Christina Pushaw, highlighted in late August that the state’s surge in COVID-19 infections coincided with a worldwide increase in infections caused by the virus’ Delta version.

She further claimed that DeSantis had made over 50 public appearances in 27 different counties to promote the COVID-19 vaccination.

“Governor DeSantis is dedicated to ensuring that Floridians have access to the clinically proven COVID-19 vaccines and monoclonal antibody treatments that save lives. Governor DeSantis has spent more time this year supporting COVID-19 immunization than any other policy priority,” Pushaw stated in a statement to this website.

Throughout the pandemic, however, DeSantis has been a vocal opponent of key mitigation measures that could help reduce the virus’ spread.

DeSantis signed legislation on May 3 prohibiting businesses from forcing consumers to provide proof of immunization. On July 30, DeSantis signed an executive order prohibiting the use of masks in schools. Despite this, DeSantis has been defied by companies and schools.

