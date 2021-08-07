COVID-19 complications claim the life of a Florida radio host who warned against vaccines.

On Friday, a Florida radio presenter who was vocal against immunizations died of COVID-19 problems.

For his right-wing views, Dick Farrel of West Palm Beach, Florida, was revered by many listeners and supporters. Farrel was also well-known for his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine, which he refused to take.

The radio veteran posted a number of comments on Facebook about Dr. Fauci and the COVID-19 vaccination before his death.

Farrel remarked in July, “Fauci, the power tripping lying freak mentioned in the Trump lawsuit.” “Why should you take a vaccine that was sold by those who lied to you about masks, where the virus came from, and the death toll all along?”

According to close acquaintances, after catching COVID-19, Farrel recanted a number of statements and advised them to receive the vaccine.

Several of Farrel’s pals expressed their sympathies on social media.

“COVID kidnapped one of my closest pals! Dick Farrel, rest in peace. I took the shot because of him. He sent me a text message saying, “Get it!” On her Facebook page, close friend Amy Leigh Hair wrote, “He told me this virus is no joke and he said,”I wish I had caught it!”

“I was one of the ones who, like him, didn’t believe in the vaccine. I had faith in my immune system. I grew more concerned about contracting COVID-19 than I was about the vaccine’s potential negative effects. Hair said WPTV, “I’m delighted I got vaccinated.”

Former CBS Radio West Palm Beach Market General Manager Lee Strasser spoke to WPTV about Strasser.

Strasser, who employed Farrel in the 1990s, described him as “flamboyant, outlandish at times, and prepared to take on any and all comers.”

“He enjoyed engaging with local politicians and was unafraid to say what he thought. Is it true that he was always correct? No… But he was always “RIGHT,” especially if you asked him,” Strasser recalled.

“Did he keep himself out of trouble?” Not all of the time. Was he good with customers? Strasser continued, “Yes.” “Was he a joy to be around in the building?” Absolutely. Was he trustworthy? Unquestionably! Was he capable? Yessir! His death is a huge loss. He was a warm-hearted man with a lot of passion, and his memory will be remembered for a long time. We’ve all been defeated. This is a condensed version of the information.