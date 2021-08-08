COVID-19 Cases in Florida: The State Will Surge For The Third Time This Week.

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Florida, with one-day totals breaking records.

For the week of July 30 to August 5, the state’s department of health recorded 134,506 new COVID-19 cases. During the epidemic, no other seven-day period had seen such a high number of cases.

In a single day, Florida reported 23,903 COVID-19 cases, a new high. Thursday had the second-highest single-day total, with 22,783 instances reported.

Every day in Florida, not just in terms of hospitalizations, new pandemic records are being set. It has seen the greatest increase in instances of any state, with almost 90/100,000 Floridians already affected.

Except for Botswana (6 percent ), Florida and Louisiana have the largest number of covid cases per population of any state or country in the world.

Since mid-July, a surge has been occurring throughout Florida.

Florida, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, once accounted for a fifth of all new infections in the United States, more than any other state.

A spike has also occurred in Georgia and Louisiana, putting additional strain on hospitals. According to the CDC, approximately 40% of hospitalizations in the United States occur in Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana.

On Wednesday, Dr. Marc Napp, chief medical officer of Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood, Florida, told the Associated Press, “We are witnessing a surge like we’ve never seen before in terms of the patients coming.” “It’s the sheer volume of people arriving at the same moment. There are only so many beds, doctors, and nurses available.”

The extremely contagious Delta variety is thought to be responsible for 83 percent of new COVID cases in July, and 97 percent of COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

According to the Mayo Clinic, 59.4 percent of Floridians have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Six church members have died in less than two weeks, according to the pastor of Impact Church in Jacksonville. All four were under the age of 35 and were healthy but unvaccinated.

Governor Ron DeSantis has been under increasing pressure to take greater action to stem the tide. DeSantis has been chastised for failing to issue mask mandates.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said CNN on Sunday that mask mandates should be controlled by local leaders in Florida.

@GovRonDeSantis insists in Florida:

There are no mask requirements.

Vaccine passports are not required.

There are no school rules.

There are no restrictions in the area.

There is no need to declare an emergency.

There will be no daily data reporting.

There will be no state testing.

There will be no ‘COVID-19 harassing.’

NO, there is nothing.

What's the worst that might happen?