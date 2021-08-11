COVID-19 Antibodies are found in the baby of a vaccinated mother.

The newborn infant of a St. Louis lady came with a welcome surprise: COVID-19 antibodies. The mother, Katelyn Huber, was inoculated against the virus while pregnant, according to doctors.

Huber has shared her story with Mercy Clinic Women’s Health in Washington, Missouri, in the aim of raising awareness among other expectant women. She stated that she was seeking for a means to safeguard her unborn kid, and vaccines now appear to be a “two-for-one” option for both moms and babies.

“I hope that seeing Nora and seeing how happy and healthy she is helps people make that decision,” Huber added.

Nora was born with antibodies to #COVID19 after her mother was immunized throughout her pregnancy. Pregnant women can get two protections for the price of one! #NIAM21 pic.twitter.com/ehN6u4z42x #ImmunizationMonth #NIAM21 https://t.co/YCzinUXbmW

August 9, 2021 — Mercy (@FollowMercy)

Dr. Gregory Potts, an OB/GYN at Mercy Clinic, noted, “Pregnant women who get the vaccine are not only protected for themselves, but it has been established that the antibody that is created crosses over and is with the kid.” “We detect it in cord blood and in infants, so it’s kind of a two-for-one deal here. We’re getting some protection for mom and, at the very least, some protection for the baby.”

As Potts mentions, it’s uncertain how long these antibodies will be present in neonates and how long they’ll protect them. Vaccines remain the most effective and long-lasting method of protecting humans against COVID-19. However, because no vaccine has been approved for use in children under the age of 12, one of the only methods to protect babies is for pregnant women to get vaccinated.

Missouri has recently suffered with vaccination and the emergence of COVID-19, which is predominantly caused by the Delta form. According to the CDC, nearly 20,000 new cases have been reported in the state in the previous week, or around 329 cases per 100,000 people. It joins Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Arkansas in the CDC’s most serious category for recent cases-per-capita.

