Couy Griffin: Who Is He? Founder of Trump’s Cowboys, who turned on the former president at a QAnon event.

During a QAnon event in Las Vegas, Couy Griffin, the founder of the Cowboys for Trump group, appeared to turn on the former president. Griffin expressed disappointment with Trump’s reluctance to assist individuals detained in connection with the January 6 attack, despite years of consistent support.

Griffin, a county commissioner in southern New Mexico, is among hundreds of persons indicted in connection with the Capitol attack. Supporters of Donald Trump attempted to prevent Joe Biden’s election victory from being certified by claiming bogus voter fraud.

Griffin chastised Trump for failing to follow through on his 2016 election promise to imprison Hillary Clinton during his presentation at the For God and Country Patriot Double Down convention.

“We backed President Trump because of his commitment to justice, and we chanted, “Lock her up!” for four years. Put her in a cell. ‘Secure her up,’ “Griffin remarked.

“What did the president have to say to us? ‘If I were in control of the law, you’d be in jail [Clinton].'” Mr. President, you had four years in charge of the legislation. Only men like me, and others like me, who have stood by the president the most strongly, were locked up at the end of your four-year term.” The remarks appear to indicate that Trump is losing the backing of an ally who has visited with him at the White House previously. Griffin’s comments were also made at a QAnon gathering attended by fans who have already witnessed a number of prophecies they believe Trump will carry out come to pass.

Griffin’s dissatisfaction with Trump’s failure to assist Capitol riot suspects comes as he faces accusations of entering and remaining in a restricted area, as well as rowdy and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, in connection with the January 6 incident.

Griffin shared a video on social media in which he was seen leading a gathering of rioters in prayer on the Capitol’s outside terrace in Washington, D.C. Griffin, according to an affidavit, submitted a video to the Cowboys for Trump’s now-defunct Facebook page in which he declared that he was a fan of the president “ascended to the very top of the Capitol building This is a condensed version of the information.