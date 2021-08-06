Court hears that a man filmed himself killing his grandfather and sent the footage to his family.

A detective told a West Virginia judge that a man recorded himself killing his 94-year-old grandfather and then transmitted the footage to other family members.

Maurice Sill’s body was discovered in a forested section of the Woodlands Retirement Community in Huntington in June 2019. Seth Ellis Donald, 36, is charged with first-degree murder.

Huntington police Sgt Jason Davis said officers responded to a call Donald made about his grandfather at a Cabell County Magistrate Court.

According to the Associated Press, quoting The Herald-Dispatch, Donald stated that the 94-year-old had a medical episode while they were at a lake, leading him to fall face-first to the ground and break his nose.

Sill’s death was initially assumed to be due to natural causes.

“With his medical history in mind and his age, the medical examiner decided not to respond based on the tale that Mr Donald had supplied and the injuries that were consistent with the injuries that Mr Donald explained,” Davis said, according to WCHS.

According to Davis, a family called the police in January 2020 to report Sill’s death as suspicious.

On July 25, police in Beverly Hills, California, called Huntington police to indicate Donald intended to surrender.

Donald was arrested the next day in Beverly Hills and extradited to Huntington a year later on July 26, 2021, according to WCHS.

Davis claimed Donald promised to show him a video of him assaulting his grandfather that he had recorded on his iPad.

The video, according to Davis, was 9 minutes long and showed the two rolling around on the ground with Donald covering Sill’s face.

The footage was not revealed in court, but the detective described it. According to Davis, it all started with the two of them sitting on the bench before Donald informs his grandfather he’s going to kill him since the family was “waste[ing]resources on him and people like him had no future in this world.”

Before a hand is seen moving over his face, the 94-year-old is alleged to start begging for his life. The suspect can be heard shouting, “Let it come,” Davis told the court. Allow it to happen. It’s all right, Grandpa. During the video, there is a line that says, “It’s time.”

“I believe there will be silence for another six minutes and seven seconds. This is a condensed version of the information.