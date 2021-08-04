Court Deputies Forced to Get COVID-19 Vaccine Before Enforcing Evictions: Outrage

New Orleans deputies who work in local courts will now be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

All deputies with the First and Second City Courts of New Orleans must be vaccinated, according to Constable Edwin M. Shorty Jr. of Algiers, Louisiana. The move comes as cases of the Delta strain are on the rise in the United States.

The constable stated, “All full-time and reserve deputies must meet this immunization mandate by August 16.”

“Officials claimed police enforcement vaccination rates are high, but it hasn’t always been mandatory,” the constable continued.

“The mandate will ensure that SCC deputies do not endanger the public while doing their duties and will safeguard their own safety.”

At each court, this regulation also entails the use of personal protective equipment, as well as continued social distancing techniques. This action comes as the First and Second Circuits prepare to deal with eviction cases resulting from the federal moratorium’s expiration on July 31.

Many people took to Twitter after the vaccination mandate was announced to express their displeasure with the new regulations.

“I assume the sort of individuals who sign up to evict people during a pandemic are probably not the sort of people who will quickly take a vaccine,” one Twitter user observed.

“Gotta keep safe while you’re busy making people homeless,” another user added.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a ban in September 2020, prohibiting landlords across the country from evicting renters who could not pay their monthly rental costs. As previously stated, the moratorium expired on July 31, putting millions of Americans at risk of becoming homeless in the following weeks.

The Biden administration requested an extension of the Supreme Court’s moratorium decision on Thursday, but new legislation would have had to pass before the August recess.

Representative Cori Bush of Missouri, a Democrat, has been in the center of the federal moratorium debate. She’s been sleeping on the steps of the Capitol Building since the moratorium expired, hoping to get congressional support for an extension.

"We have an eviction emergency, and making sure individuals aren't evicted right now" is the priority.