Couple’s decision to attend a Christmas party may have saved them from a tornado in Kentucky.

One couple’s decision to attend a holiday gathering may have rescued them from the devastating recent tornadoes in Kentucky.

Stephanie and Robert Matheny of Mayfield, Kentucky, told WKRG News that going to a Christmas party with friends on Friday night was probably the best thing they could have done. The couple’s home, as well as the rest of their neighborhood, was devastated in the storm that night.

Stephanie Matheny explained, “If I hadn’t gone to that Christmas party, I wouldn’t be here because my living room is on my car, and that’s where I would have been.”

“Any available folks, we need you now,” someone shouted as the pair returned to their damaged neighborhood. The voices belonged to two injured neighbors, one of whom was pregnant. Both were rushed to the hospital for medical attention. The mother underwent an emergency c-section delivery and is still undergoing treatment.

The couple had discovered all but one of their four lost pets as of Monday. For the time being, they claim they are attempting to maintain a positive attitude.

“I may have lost my home, but so many people have lost so much more,” Stephanie Matheny said. “I still have my parents, and [my spouse]still has his family. There are a lot of people that don’t.” The tornadoes that inflicted devastation on Kentucky on Friday hit a large area of the state, including Bowling Green, which is about two hours from the Mathenys’ home in Mayfield. Todd Allcott, the mayor of Bowling Green, spoke with WKRG News about the destruction, stating that five people are still missing and 15 have been confirmed deceased as of Monday. The restoration of power to the city could take many weeks.

“This thing practically ripped us through the middle of Bowling Green, from west to east,” Alcott added. “It greatly divided us and made it difficult for us to communicate with one another.” The roof of an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, collapsed due to the same storms that ravaged sections of Kentucky. Six employees have been confirmed dead as a result of the incident, with questions being raised about where staff were directed to seek refuge and whether the employer allowed them to leave.

