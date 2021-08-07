Counties in Florida are requiring students to wear masks in defiance of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order.

In spite of Governor Ron DeSantis’ recent executive order, some county school districts in Florida have implemented mask mandates. The ruling was issued to prevent schools from enforcing their own student mandates, instead relying on parents to make such decisions.

Interim Palm Beach County Superintendent Mike Burke stated on Saturday that throughout the upcoming school year, masks will be required in all buildings and on all buses. Parents will still be able to opt out of this restriction, but they will be forced to send a message to their child’s first-period teacher. Faculty, staff, and visitors will not be able to opt out, according to WPTV.

In a statement on the mandate, Burke stated, “Parents and guardians, I have heard your heartfelt appeals on all sides of this discussion during school board sessions.” “I’ve also read your email communications. All of your suggestions have been taken into account. However, I must make judgments that protect our students’ and staff’s health and well-being.”

Burke went on to say that he would review the mandate every 30 days to see if it needed to be changed or lifted entirely.

Schools in Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa, Florida’s third-largest city, have been given a similar obligation. Superintendent Addison Davis announced the decision on Saturday, after earlier stating that the matter was being looked into.

The rule, like the Palm Beach County decree, will provide parents the option of allowing their children to opt out. On September 3, it will be reevaluated once more.

Davis told Florida’s News Channel 8 that “we need our parents to be actively engaged and involved.” “This is why our parents have a choice because of this decision.”

Governor DeSantis’ office was contacted for comment on these developments, but no response was received before publication time.

In response to the rising number of cases in the state, the University of Florida has mandated that all students wear masks. Regardless of vaccination status, masks will be necessary, and students are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated before August 22. Any students who require a second shot after arriving will be able to get one on campus.

“At the University of Florida, we all have a responsibility. This is a condensed version of the information.