Could Drones Be to Blame for the Next 9/11?

Officials and scientists are worried about the possibility of smaller, readily available unmanned aerial systems capable of delivering lethal payloads across the skies of an unsuspecting nation, not only large, populated passenger planes, twenty years after the greatest attack on US territory.

Drones are not the weapons of mass destruction of the future. They’re already here, and the technology needed to create them is only getting cheaper, smarter, and more accessible.

Small drones, also known as unmanned aircraft systems, unmanned aerial systems, or simply UAS, are a potential nightmare scenario, according to one US military source who requested anonymity.

“I’m curious what you could accomplish with a couple of tiny UAS and a crowded stadium,” a US military officer told The Washington Newsday. “That has the potential to wreak a lot of damage, and it’s a scenario that might play out.” While there was “no particular knowledge” of an active threat, the US military official expressed concern that “explosive drones might produce a mass casualty catastrophe” because of the proliferation of small, portable drones. It wouldn’t be the first time the country was caught off guard by a potential threat right in front of their eyes.

“I had no precise understanding before 9/11 that people might hijack planes and smash into buildings,” the US military official explained, “but John Clancy wrote a book about it.”

The concept of an aerial suicide strike had largely been restricted in the national imagination to the experience of Japanese kamikaze pilots during World War II till the political thriller “Debt of Honor” was released in 1994, depicting a hijacked airliner targeting the US Capitol. What had been a possibility became a reality after over 3,000 people were slain on September 11, 2001.

When it comes to unmanned aircraft systems, however, the age of tactical drone warfare has already here. Soon after 9/11, the US became the first country to truly weaponize drones, equipping them with precision missiles that have since become a mainstay of the “War on Terror.” Drones have grown from a high-end military technology to a commercial hobby flown by enthusiasts throughout the world and sold in the years since. This is a condensed version of the information.