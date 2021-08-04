Cori Bush is praised by Chuck Schumer, who claims she made the eviction moratorium extension ‘possible.’

According to the Associated Press, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer commended Missouri Representative Cori Bush and said she deserved credit for the eviction moratorium extension.

Schumer stated on Wednesday, “She made yesterday’s announcement possible.”

Bush’s attempts were also criticized by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “For her powerful action to keep people in their homes,” she praised Bush.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Bush of Missouri lived in a Ford Explorer with her then-husband and two young children after the family was evicted from their rented home over two decades before she was elected to Congress.

So the issue over whether to reinstate the eviction moratorium during the epidemic is very personal for Bush, a first-term Democrat from St. Louis. To emphasize her point, she began sleeping outside the United States Capitol last Friday in an effort to draw attention to the issue and encourage President Joe Biden and Congress to take action.

She was declared the winner on Tuesday. Following heavy public pressure, the Biden administration announced a temporary eviction moratorium that will last until Oct. 3, temporarily suspending evictions in counties with “substantial and high levels” of viral transmissions, which includes 90 percent of the United States’ population.

Because of her direct connection to an important crisis affecting millions of Americans, Bush’s experience places her different from the more traditional party sniping and grandstanding in Washington.

In an interview on Saturday, Bush said, “I know what it’s like to get evicted and have to live out of my car with my two babies.” “I will not keep my mouth shut about it as long as I am a member of the United States Congress.”

Bush was a key figure in a bigger progressive campaign to end evictions. Her visit to the Capitol was well-received: she was pressed into meetings with prominent legislative leaders and administration officials, and she was approached for interviews.

She met with Schumer on Monday and had a brief conversation with Vice President Kamala Harrisâ€”attention that highlights Bush’s political ascension from protesting police brutality in Ferguson, Missouri, to the corridors of Congress in little over five years.

The Biden administration initially claimed that it lacked the authority to prolong the ban again, citing a Supreme Court decision. This is a condensed version of the information.