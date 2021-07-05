Cori Bush is accused of racism by Marjorie Taylor Greene over a July 4 tweet.

On Sunday evening, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene called Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush a racist when she tweeted that “Black people still aren’t free” during July 4th celebrations.

On Sunday afternoon, while the United States celebrated Independence Day, Bush took to Twitter to condemn the festivities.

“When people claim the 4th of July is about American freedom, keep in mind that they’re talking about white people’s freedom. “This is stolen land, and Black people are still enslaved,” the Democratic lawmaker wrote.

Bush, a vocal backer of the Black Lives Matter movement, followed up with a tweet that read: “We all know what it’s like to be free. Slavery as defined by the 13th Amendment must be abolished.

“Put an end to the drug war. Put an end to police brutality. Apartheid in health care, housing, and education must be abolished. WE are the only ones who know how to free ourselves. And we’re not going to stop until we’ve won.”

Greene, a prominent Republican who has openly backed former President Donald Trump, responded to Bush’s original tweet on July 4 with the following: “According to a black woman who is one of only 435 persons elected to Congress in the United States today.

“You may now quit being racist and put your race card back in your pocket, Cori.” The Fourth of July symbolizes everyone’s independence from a despotic government. “Happy Fourth of July!”

Bush has not yet publicly responded to Greene’s tweet as of this writing, although the two have previously battled. After she claimed she was berated by the Georgia representative in a shared hallway, the former moved her office away from the latter in January “for my team’s protection.”

Shahid Buttar, a Democratic congressional candidate, responded to Bush on Sunday, writing, “Speak it, @CoriBush!” Despite our self-congratulatory rhetoric, it’s almost as if our entire society has been taught to overlook our history—and how its worst components continue today.”

