Cori Bush Facing Backlash From Republicans Over Security While Pushing For Police Defunding: Here’s What She Said

Representative Cori Bush, a Missouri Democrat who made news this week for her public protest of the termination of a COVID-19 eviction moratorium, is under criticism from Republicans who accuse her of being a hypocrite for hiring a private security detail while voting for police defunding.

Controversial Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Democrat, termed her Democratic colleague a “hypocrite and elitist.”

On Twitter, the Georgia Republican wrote, “You don’t care about the people, you only care about yourself.”

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, a close ally of former President Donald Trump and a former UN ambassador, slammed Bush on Twitter, garnering hundreds of retweets and likes.

Haley wrote, “These Democrats care about their own safety, but not yours.”

However, the 30-second clip shared on social media by Greene, Haley, and other Republicans is only a portion of Bush’s full remarks on whether she is a hypocrite for holding both jobs during a CBS News interview this week.

“Suffer it. “The cops must be defunded,” she stated.

Bush, a freshman congressman from St. Louis who defeated a 10-term veteran last year, has disclosed spending $70,000 on private security agents as part of his campaign this year.

Bush added in the CBS News interview that she would question her opponents, “Would you rather me die?” Is that what you’re looking for? Do you want to witness my demise? You should be aware of this since it is an option.”

Bush, who was previously homeless and was in the forefront of the protests in Ferguson, Missouri when police fatally shot Michael Brown, said she has received several threats from white supremacists, including police personnel.

“Funding the police and having security are two very different things,” she explained in the whole interview. “My protection isn’t to protect me from the citizens of St. Louis; it’s to protect me from racist assassination attempts.”

This week, Bush slept on the steps of the US Capitol in protest of the eviction ban’s conclusion. After Congress failed to act last week, President Joe Biden’s administration ordered a fresh moratorium, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bush explained her perspective that money committed to police should be placed toward social safety in portions of the video not included in the circulating version.