Cori Bush claims that white supremacists who shot at protesters in Ferguson faced no repercussions.

According to the Associated Press, Representative Cori Bush alleged on social media that white supremacists shot at her and other demonstrators in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014 and faced no punishment.

The Ferguson riots erupted after a white police officer, Darren Wilson, shot and killed Michael Brown, an 18-year-old Black male, on August 9, 2014. The cop was never charged, and in November of the same year, he resigned.

Bush, a Democrat from Missouri, gained to notoriety as a Black Lives Matter activist after Wilson was not charged and demonstrators flocked to the streets.

Bush issued a statement on Facebook and Twitter on Monday in response to the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two people and injured one at a racial injustice rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“White racists would hide behind a hill near where Michael Brown Jr. was slain and shot at us when we marched in Ferguson,” Bush wrote. “They were never held accountable. If Kyle Rittenhouse is acquitted, it means they can get away with it even after seven years.” On Tuesday, Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall Jr. did not reply to AP requests for comment, but told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he was unaware of any events similar to the one Bush described.

In July, McCall was promoted to the position of chief. He was working in Berkeley, Missouri, during the time of the Ferguson protests.

On social media, some individuals accused Bush of lying in response to her remarks. In a statement, a campaign spokeswoman refused to back down.

“Congresswoman Bush and other activists were fired at by white supremacist vigilantes while on the front lines of the Ferguson Uprising. Why do white supremacists feel entitled to openly carry firearms, foment violence, and put Black lives in jeopardy across the country? “According to the statement,

Bush’s campaign also shared a link to a January 2015 Facebook post by an activist. After a march that concluded near where Brown was murdered, he wrote, “Someone attempted to exclude us (the movement). Assassinate us. Please put a stop to it.” According to the tweet, more than 20 rounds were fired, shattering a car’s back window and grazing a female protester.

According to a local news report at the time. This is a condensed version of the information.