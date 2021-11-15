Cop Says He’s Leaving Police Radio Because He’s Tired Of Working Overtime

According to reports, an Arizona police officer announced his resignation over the radio because he was weary of being asked to work overtime.

Officer Mark Rine was a few minutes away from his shift ending in the early hours of November 6 when he and other officers were told they would have to work late, according to KPNX.

Rine, a 14-year veteran of the department, responded, “I’ll be going upstairs to fill out my resignation letter then.”

Later that day, he announced his resignation, explaining he was leaving because he was overworked and underappreciated.

“I will no longer work in an environment where I am expected to do so.”