Convicted Sex Offender Arrested for Inviting Naked Trick-or-Treaters Into His Home.

A convicted sex offender in Utah was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly invited trick-or-treaters into his home by opening the door for them while nude.

Several trick-or-treaters stopped at Steven Kelley Little’s house shortly before 7 p.m. Provo police master officer Austin Williams told KSL-TV that when he answered the door, he was apparently shirtless and “beckoning children inside.”

The children informed their parents, who happened to be across the street, about the incident. According to KSL, a father knocked on the door, which was opened by Little, who was still naked.

According to the TV station, his father urged him to turn off the lights in his house and not to open the door for any more trick-or-treaters. He then dialed the police number.

According to the station, he was seen naked by at least five youngsters older than 14 and three children younger than 14.

According to KSL, when Little was asked why he opened the door while nude, he stated he had just gotten out of the shower.

He said that he invited the kids inside his house because that’s where the sweets was.

Little answering the door was allegedly videotaped and shared with detectives by a child. According to KSL, the arresting officer stated that Little had already shown to be a danger to children as a result of a previous arrest, pleading with a judge to enhance his bail.

Little had previously pled guilty to charges of juvenile lewdness, according to KSL. According to the station, he was arrested in September 2018 after reportedly seeing a 10-year-old in a recreation center bathroom while making “sexually suggestive sounds.”

To best reduce risk for their children, several police agencies recommend that parents check the sex offender database before taking their children trick-or-treating. Some people have suggested putting up “no trick or treat at this address” signs to help parents identify the houses, although others have expressed reservations about this strategy.

According to the National Safety Council, there are various strategies to guarantee that youngsters have a safe time trick-or-treating. It encourages parents to stay with their small children and warns against entering a home or automobile for a reward. In addition, children should only travel in familiar, well-lit regions.