Controversial The condo board claims that a New York skyscraper has over 1500 “defects.”

The condo board of the 432 Park Avenue skyscraper has filed a $250 million lawsuit against building developers CIM Group and Macklowe Properties, as well as punitive damages. According to Fortune, the board’s engineering consultant discovered more than 1,500 structural and design faults in the structure, “several of which are regarded as life safety hazards.”

The board alleges that architectural defects are to blame for flooding, blocked elevators, and “horrible and obtrusive noise and vibration” throughout the structure. They also say that the skyscraper’s sponsor, 56th and Park Owner LLC, did not consider the building’s “exceptional height” while developing it, according to Fortune.

Despite the fact that the elevators were supposed to slow down when the building was pummeled by wind, the board claims that they run even slower than intended, leading them to shut down often.

According to the lawsuit filed on Thursday, an electrical explosion occurred in June, marking the second time in three years that this has happened.

Finding flaws in the building is “almost like peeling an onion,” according to Jonathan Adelsberg, a partner at Herrick Feinstein law firm. It’s still a work in progress to figure out what’s wrong.”

“Virtually all new construction has maintenance and close-out items during the building’s initial period of occupancy,” the building’s sponsor said in a statement. [The sponsor] has been and continues to be committed to collaborating with the HOA in order to remedy these issues.”

The 432 Park Avenue Skyscraper stands over Central Park at 1,396 feet. The colossal structure has had its fair share of issues in the past. The building suffered “millions of dollars of water damage from plumbing and mechanical concerns; frequent elevator malfunctions; and walls that groan like a ship’s galley,” according to The New York Times in February.

The building has also been chastised for obstructing sunlight from reaching Central Park. The Washington Post predicted that the tower would “transform New York far below, further darkening city streets and spreading lengthy shadows that will sweep over Central Park” before it was built in 2015.

“Laws may be changed,” Renee Cafaro, a local board member researching the shadows in Central Park, told the Times at the time. Trees and traffic patterns can also be altered. But only once. This is a condensed version of the information.