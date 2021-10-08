Controversial Joe Arpaio, the former sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona, has announced his candidacy for mayor.

Controversial Joe Arpaio, the former sheriff of Maricopa County, has declared his candidacy for mayor of Fountain Hills, Arizona.

The 89-year-old launched his candidacy for mayor in a press release posted on his personal Twitter profile on Tuesday. Arpaio said on Twitter on Wednesday that he’s looking forward to continuing to serve the people of Fountain Hills, Arizona.

As Mayor, I’m continuing my 56-year career in public service. pic.twitter.com/4AlGil4qUj — Joe Arpaio, Sheriff of Maricopa County (@RealSheriffJoe) 5th of October, 2021 “On October 5th, I launched my candidacy for Mayor of Fountain Hills, Arizona, where I grew up,” Arpaio remarked. “In less than 24 hours, my judgement was broadcast 51 times on national and local television, as well as in several newspapers and on the radio. I’m delighted to see that interest in my efforts to continue to serve the people is growing.” Arpaio expressed similar thoughts in his news release about his home in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

“I want to directly give back to my community of Fountain Hills, Arizona, which I adore, by using my life experience and common sense to make Fountain Hills a better place to live,” Arpaio stated.

On August 4, two months after Arpaio turns 90, a primary election for the next mayor of Fountain Hills will be held. A general election will be held if a primary candidate does not win by a large margin. Mayor Ginny Dickey’s current term ends in 2022.

For the past 56 years, Arpaio has worked in Arizona’s public sector. Arpaio, dubbed “America’s Toughest Sheriff,” was the Sheriff of Maricopa County for 24 years before losing to Democrat Paul Penzone in 2016.

In 2018, Arpaio ran for U.S. Senate in the Republican primary, however he came in third place and lost to Air Force veteran and Republican Martha McSally.

The Republican is well-known for his harsh treatment of detainees, which includes forcing imprisoned inmates to wear pink underwear and forcing them to sit in tents while The Copper State was scorched by triple-digit temperatures. He also focused on illegal immigration and has been charged with a variety of offenses over the years, including abuse of power, misappropriation of funds, and criminal negligence, to mention a few.

