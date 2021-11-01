Contesting Elections, according to Glenn Youngkin, is “what a Failing Politician Does.”

Glenn Youngkin, the Republican candidate for governor of Virginia, slammed his Democratic opponent, Terry McAuliffe, for hiring Marc Elias, a high-profile attorney who has worked on a number of high-profile election challenges.

On Sunday night, Youngkin appeared on Fox News to discuss McAuliffe’s hire of Elias, who formerly worked as Hillary Clinton’s general counsel. The attorney has worked on a number of instances in which Democrats have attempted to overturn election results, as well as challenges to Republican-backed voting restrictions in states like Texas.

In December 2020, Elias assisted Democratic candidate Rita Hart in her bid for a recount in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District after she narrowly lost to Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks by six votes. According to Hart and Elias, 22 ballots were not counted in the election.

On Sunday, Fox News’ Mark Levin speculated that McAuliffe hired Elias because Democrats are “going to try to overturn” the highly contested victory in Virginia, and asked Youngkin if he was concerned.

“It’s straight from his playbook.” “I mean, he wrote that, and this is what a losing politician does when their 43-year political career comes to an end,” Youngkin responded.

“Voters in Virginia are unquestionably making a significant statement. And this isn’t going to be a close race; we’re already pulling away.

“This is going to be a tremendous statement, and the fact that my opponent employs a lawyer here and there won’t make a difference because this is going to be an overwhelming triumph.”

Youngkin’s claim that he is “drawing away” from the election appears to be a reference to a recent Fox News poll in which he was eight points ahead of McAuliffe just days before the election.

Neither Youngkin nor Levin discussed how former President Donald Trump—who is campaigning with Youngkin but has yet to campaign with him—orchestrated the so-called big lie that he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden due to widespread voter fraud, promoting a number of audits in several states in a desperate attempt to overturn the election.

According to Mediaite, Biden’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee have recruited Elias to reply. This is a condensed version of the information.