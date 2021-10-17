Conservatives criticize Kamala Harris and Jen Psaki for alleged ‘violations’ in the Virginia governor’s race.

Vice President Kamala Harris and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki are being chastised by conservative lawmakers and figureheads for supposed campaign law “violations.”

Harris recently appeared on video to express her support for former Democratic Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, who is vying for re-election. Meanwhile, Psaki stated that the Biden administration backs McAuliffe’s program and is working to help him win re-election. Conservatives, on the other hand, claim that Harris’ and Psaki’s actions are in violation of IRS law and the Hatch Act, respectively, which numerous members of the previous Trump administration were found to have broken.

According to Trending Politics, Harris’ attendance may be in violation of an IRS statute prohibiting churches and charities classified as 501(c)(3) organizations from participating in political campaigns. According to CNN, the video would be shown in roughly 300 mostly Black church congregations.

In the video, Harris says, “I feel that my buddy Terry McAuliffe is the leader Virginia needs right now.”

Tim Murtaugh, former communication director for Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign, tweeted, "Kamala Harris has recorded a video backing Terry McAuliffe for governor of Virginia, which will be aired in more than 300 Black churches." "Two things: 1) According to federal law, this is expressly forbidden. 2) Do they believe Harris will be of assistance to McAuliffe?"

2) Do they believe Harris will be of assistance to McAuliffe? 17th of October, 2021 The White House has been contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

Meanwhile, the charges leveled against Psaki originate from a statement she made during a press conference on Thursday. She stated that the Biden administration is behind McAuliffe’s campaign and goals.

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who worked under Trump, used Twitter to spread claims that the Hatch Act had been broken. The Hatch Act, officially known as the “Act to Prevent Pernicious Political Activities,” prohibits most officials of the executive branch from participating in such activities, with the exception of the president and vice president. This is a condensed version of the information.