Conservatives at a ‘Crossroads’ Should Ignore Trump in Order to Advance Their Political Positions: Ryan, Paul

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan argued that America’s conservatives are at a “crossroads” and should ignore former President Donald Trump in order to pursue the GOP’s political views.

Ryan was scheduled to speak about the Republican Party’s future at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California on Thursday night, according to prepared remarks acquired by the Associated Press.

“We conservatives are at a fork in the road. And here’s a fact we have to face: If the conservative cause relies on the populist appeal of a single personality, or on second-rate imitations, we’re not going anywhere,” Ryan stated in his remarks prior to his address.

He also made remarks against President Joe Biden, calling him “more socialist than any president in my lifetime” and urging people to support conservative ideas.

Ryan’s remarks came as the vast majority of Republicans in Washington and elsewhere remain steadfast in their support for Trump, despite the former president’s continued fabrications about his election loss last year.

Before Trump’s ascension, he was one of the most well-liked Republicans in Washington, but he’s been mostly silent since leaving Congress two years ago.

Ryan does not mention Trump by name in his remarks, but the context is apparent.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were among the speakers at the library’s “Time for Choosing” series, which will continue with former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Those close to Ryan, 51, say he has no plans to seek for public office again, but he is concerned about the party’s future. He is on the boards of the library and Fox Corporation, the parent company of Fox News.

Ryan is also criticizing the GOP’s proclivity for culture battles. Some Republicans, for example, spent weeks applauding Dr. Seuss after some of his popular children’s books were pulled from stores due to racist images.

In his planned remarks, Ryan says, "We conservatives must be careful not to get caught up in every small cultural battle." "Yes, culture is important, but our party must be defined by more than a squabble about the newest annoyance or perceived slight." We have to.