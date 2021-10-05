Conservatives are urging people to quit big tech, while Parler and GETTR mock the outage on Facebook.

Parler and GETTR took advantage of Facebook’s big outage to criticize the company, while also encouraging others to join their right-wing social media networks.

After coming down for many hours on Monday, Facebook is back up and running, with the corporation blaming the outage on a wrong configuration change.

Parler and GETTR’s Twitter accounts criticized Facebook for the troubles that caused millions of people to be unable to use the site, as well as Facebook subsidiaries Instagram and WhatsApp.

“While Big Tech was collapsing, @GETTROfficial was thriving! The GETTR account tweeted to its 27,000 followers, “There’s a reason #GETTR is the fastest growing social media platform in history…”

“Freedom of expression. Technology is superior. It’s time to call a halt to ‘Cancel Culture.’”

Despite its assertions, a number of other social media users pointed out that GETTR, which was founded by Jason Miller, a former top adviser to Donald Trump, was hacked on July 4th, the first day it went live.

This isn’t the case at #GETTR! https://t.co/KcCNTaGx7Y

October 4, 2021 — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC)

“Imagine, if you will, an outage so catastrophic that your team – no matter how talented – is helpless,” Parler’s Twitter account wrote. Six hours is a blip on the radar.”

The message was accompanied with the hashtag “we will not be canceled.”

After being linked to the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, Parler was forced offline for several weeks.

Since Facebook and Instagram are down… Now is an excellent moment to follow me on @GETTRofficial.

Don’t be a moron… While you’re free of those other sites, go ahead and create an account. pic.twitter.com/ZkXVmUzzmL

October 4, 2021 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth)

Conservatives have also suggested that people follow them on other “free speech” applications that are not owned by Facebook.

“It’s time to join GETTR,” says the narrator. And there’s Parler. And the video platform Rumble,” writes Dinesh D’Souza, a pundit and conspiracy theorist.

“These are free speech platforms that don’t try to stifle legitimate debates or rig elections. Please stick with me on all three.”

“There is Parler.. There is Gettr.. There is Gab.. There is Me We, There is Free Space, and so many more,” Chuck Callesto, a former candidate for Florida’s 3rd congressional district who has repeatedly disseminated false information regarding COVID-19 and the 2020 election on Twitter, continued.

