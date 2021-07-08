Conservatives are treated as “second-class citizens” on social media, according to Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has accused digital corporations of restricting her right to free expression due to her political beliefs.

The Georgia congressman went on to say that media outlets characterized conservatives like her as “Nazis,” a remark that comes on the heels of another controversy over the terminology she uses to discuss COVID vaccinations, which has been labeled antisemitic by Jewish groups.

Greene told Newsmax on Wednesday that since becoming a member of Congress in January, she has been suspended from Twitter three times. She said it was crucial how social media businesses acted because “as Americans…we are used to…saying our ideas, our thoughts, and our feelings.”

She did add, though, that she and other conservatives are “treated extremely differently” in “big tech and the social media arena.”

She cited former President Donald Trump, who was barred from using social media in the aftermath of the January rioting in the United States Capitol.

“We are treated as if we are second-class citizens for expressing these viewpoints, not only are we banned, suspended, or entirely thrown off and never allowed back on for stating our political convictions and speaking our minds,” Greene said.

“For the previous four to five years, we’ve been called Nazis, fascists, deplorables, Neanderthals, and other derogatory terms by the media,” she continued.

Greene was chastised on Wednesday by prominent Jewish organizations for referring to the personnel who would carry out President Joe Biden’s plans for a door-to-door campaign to promote COVID vaccinations as “medical brown shirts.”

Adolf Hitler’s brownshirts were an infamous paramilitary squad that persecuted Jews and aided in his rise to power.

After causing uproar by comparing COVID safety protocols to how Jews were forced to “wear a gold star” before being “placed in trains and transferred to death chambers in Nazi Germany,” she apologized and paid a visit to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. last month.

Greene’s brownshirt remark was condemned by the American Jewish Congress, which told This website on Wednesday that politicians should “stop utilizing antisemitism, which this Holocaust trivialization epitomizes, as a political tool.”

Greene supported Trump’s legal pursuit of big digital corporations in her interview with Newsmax, a conservative publication, after the former president filed a class action lawsuit against them. This is a condensed version of the information.