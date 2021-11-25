Conservatives are pushing crypto coins like ‘Lets Go Brandon.’

Based on the famous “let’s go Brandon” shout, a number of conservative figures are promoting bitcoin coins.

Candace Owens, a political commentator, and Ryan Fournier, the founder of Students for Trump, are two high-profile figures promoting separate “Let’s go Brandon” crypto currencies.

The “let’s go Brandon” coins are called after a shout used by Trump supporters to replace the “f**k Joe Biden” chant.

Owens said on Twitter on Wednesday that she is “finally into crypto,” and that she is backing the Let’s Go Brandon currency, which trades under the symbol $LGB.

One $LGB coin is presently worth $0.000001 on Coinbase, having increased by more than 37 percent in the last seven days.

Hedge fund manager James Koutoulas tweeted on November 11 that he donated $25,000 worth of the Let’s Go Brandon coin to Aquanauts Adaptive, a diving treatment program for disabled veterans.

“I’m pleased to announce my second donation of 25k USD in @LGBcoin io to Aquanauts Adaptive @SCUBAPrograms, which provides dive therapy programs to disabled veterans. A fantastic set of folks who are near and dear to my heart, “Koutoulas penned the piece.

Last Monday, Fournier published a link to another Let’s Go Brandon coin from right-wing media outlet The Post Millennial, which claims to send money to veterans charities as more people invest in the currency.

The second “Let’s Go Brandon” coin is currently trading under the symbol $FJB, which appears to stand for “f**k Joe Biden.”

$FJB is presently priced at $0.00218 on Coinbase, with the price of Let’s Go Brandon! decreasing over 29% in the last seven days.

Grant Tragni, the coin’s founder, told The Post Millennial that 5% of every transaction is set aside for veterans, and that the coin has already raised $50,000 for charity.

The “Let’s Go Brandon” cryptocurrency, according to the website, is not a “s**t coin,” which is a phrase for a joke or meme cryptocurrency with no inherent value.

Earlier this month, a cryptocurrency named after the wildly popular Netflix series Squid Game lost nearly all of its value after it was exposed to be a hoax.

On November 1, the Squid Game token hit an all-time high of $2,861.80 before plunging to nearly nothing. This is a condensed version of the information.