Congressman Ryan arrives in Guyana and declares, “I’m the Bad Guy.”

The Washington Newsday recreates the events leading up to the Jonestown Massacre in 1978, day by day, in this series.

On Wednesday, November 15, 1978, Ryan’s 20-member team arrived in Georgetown a few minutes after midnight.

The visit was attempted to be thwarted by Jim Jones’ Guyanese allies. Vibert Mingo, the Minister of Home Affairs and Immigration, allowed Congressman Ryan and the NBC team to enter the country, but only gave other journalists one-day visas and warned them they’d have to leave later that day. Customs agents detained Ron Javers, a reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle, for a fictitious monetary violation.