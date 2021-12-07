Congress removes sanctions from a proposed defense bill in a win for Putin.

An new version of the proposed US defense budget bill removes a clause that would impose penalties on Russia over the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, a gain for President Vladimir Putin.

On the same day that President Joe Biden held a video conversation with Putin, the most recent version of the National Defense Spending Act for Fiscal Year 2022 was revealed.

The most recent version of the House of Representatives’ spending plan, which was passed in mid-October, featured a clause on the “imposition of sanctions with respect to Nord Stream 2.”

According to an explanatory statement from the House Committee on Rules, such fines relating to Nord Stream 2 were not included in the modified version of the proposed law.

According to the statement, “the House bill contains a clause (sec. 1325) that would direct the President to impose penalties over Nord Stream 2.” “There was no corresponding provision in the Senate amendment. This clause is not included in the agreement.” The House Committee on Rules has been contacted for comment, and we will update this story if we receive a response.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.