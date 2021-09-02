Congregants confronted the pastor about his behavior before he was arrested for a sex crime.

Months before he was arrested, a Las Vegas pastor suspected of child sex charges was addressed by his congregation about the allegations.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) arrested Fermin Rangel-Ramos, 52, the presiding pastor of the Iglesia Centro Cristiano Bethel church on the 3600 block of Vegas Drive, on suspicion of a series of charges, including those involving children, on August 11.

According to Rangel-Ramos’ arrest warrant, which was obtained by the Las Vegas Sun, he was questioned with his alleged misdeeds at a church gathering attended by roughly 60 believers in April.

During the meeting, 11 women and girls between the ages of 15 and 23 accused Rangel-Ramos of sexual abuse.

After pulling over in a car, one girl said that the pastor attempted to kiss her before telling her not to inform her parents. According to the arrest warrant, the girl informed her mother and father, but it was not reported to the police.

Others alleged Rangel-Ramos touched them in “uncomfortable situations,” such as kissing them near their lips or resting his hand on their waist, according to another female.

Rangel-Ramos allegedly groped her breasts improperly three times, according to one lady.

The warrant continued, “[Redacted] indicated that these repeated events made her fear Pastor Rangel, and she no longer wanted to [welcome]him out of concern that he would touch her breast again.”

Rangel-Ramos initially disputed the claims and “refused to leave his post,” according to KLAS, until later announcing his resignation.

“After the girls talked, Pastor Rangel apologized, said he would resign as pastor, and he left the church,” according to police.

The next day, one of the alleged victims’ fathers reported the allegations to the LVMPD.

Rangel-Ramos denied touching his accusers when investigators questioned him at his house on June 24, saying that he squeezed them “maybe by accident” during welcomes.

Rangel-Ramos is facing two felony counts of lewdness with a kid aged 14 to 15, as well as three gross misdemeanor counts of lewdness. He was sent to the Clark County Detention Center for processing.

More victims are believed to exist, and police have begged them to come forward.

Dewayne A. Nobles, Rangel-Ramos' attorney, disputed the allegations.