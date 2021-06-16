Conflict between China and the United States would ‘exterminate all mankind,’ according to a Russian official.

Ambassador of Russia to China Andrey Denisov believes that a war involving China, Russia, and the United States is unlikely to occur, but that if it did, it would “exterminate all mankind.”

The two countries got closer as the United States’ ties with Russia and China deteriorated. Although both Russia and China have rejected any current intentions for a military alliance, both have left the door open to the potential of one, prompting concerns that an agreement between Moscow and Beijing may destabilize the global order.

Denisov refused to answer the hypothetical issue of whether Russia would support China in a battle with the United States, according to the Global Times, a Chinese state-run publication.

“I am certain that there will be no armed conflict between China and the United States, just as there will be no military conflict between Russia and the United States,” Denisov stated.

In October 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that a military alliance between Russia and China was “quite easy to imagine,” but that it was not required at the time. War drills have been held between the two countries, and Russia has transferred classified military technology with China.

Chinese officials are reportedly considering forging a military alliance with Russia, and foreign ministry spokeswoman Wang Wenbin remarked in January that “how far this cooperation can go” has “no limit.”

Denisov stated that Russia’s position is “obviously lot closer to China’s” in view of the current “international scenario and significant challenges.” He went on to say that the US imposed sanctions on both countries with the alleged “objective” of “destroying the rival.”

“Clearly, we cannot tolerate the United States’ stance. “We hope that the ‘tripod’ of Russia, China, and the United States maintains its balance,” Denisov added.

For its suspected hacking of federal institutions and interference in the presidential election, the Biden administration has expelled diplomats and placed a series of measures on Russia. The sanctions are intended to prevent future attacks, and Russia has retaliated with diplomatic retaliation of its own.

The upcoming meeting between Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden marks a potential turn for the better and both countries are looking to improve their relationship. That is, however. This is a condensed version of the information.