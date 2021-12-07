Condo Units in Miami that have collapsed are still for sale.

Condo advertisements boast of “amazing beach views,” “endless potential,” and even a “well-maintained building.” In actuality, each apartment was destroyed on the beach this summer, serving as a memorial to the 98 individuals who died when the building collapsed.

Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Miami, collapsed in the early hours of June 24, but units are still available for sale or rent by realtor HQ Realty almost six months later.

There are six advertising for the previous 12-story oceanfront building, five for sale and one for rent, including one for a four-bedroom penthouse at $3.1 million and another for an ocean-facing flat at $915,000.

Those who lost loved ones in the collapse are demanding that the corporation remove the advertisements immediately, as other respectable websites did.

Martin Langesfeld told The Washington Newsday, “It is incredibly difficult and completely despicable to watch how some Miami realtors are taking advantage of the dead and are still offering the properties where so many died to make more sales and garner more website visits.”

He lost his sister Nicole Langesfeld and her husband Luis Sadovonic, who had only moved into an apartment on the tower’s eighth level a few months before it collapsed.

The web ads were “disturbing,” according to Monica Iken-Murphy, who is lobbying alongside Langesfeld and other victims’ relatives for a memorial on the ground where the building formerly stood.

“First and foremost, get all those apartments off, they’re gone,” Iken-Murphy told The Washington Newsday after losing her husband in the 2001 terror attacks.

“That’s quite upsetting, especially for family members who have lost loved ones… to have to think about the reality that there are units available out there.”

Multiple requests for comment have gone unanswered by HQ Realty.

According to a Florida Limited Liability Company annual report issued in April 2021, the company is still functioning, with its current principal place of business stated as Miami.

According to its website, it also has affiliate offices in Madrid and Buenos Aires.

Champlain Towers was in the middle of a 40-year structural evaluation when it collapsed unexpectedly, delaying search and rescue efforts for weeks.

Champlain Towers was in the middle of a 40-year structural evaluation when it collapsed unexpectedly, delaying search and rescue efforts for weeks.

To find out what happened, federal and state investigators are working together.