Condo in Waukesha was evacuated due to fears of collapse. ‘We’re attempting to avoid a ‘Florida’ situation.’

The Associated Press reported that a six-story condo in Waukesha, Wisconsin, was evacuated on Thursday night due to concerns that it would collapse due to structural issues. Officials said they hoped to avoid a repeat of the June 2021 condo collapse in Florida, which killed 98 people.

“We’re trying to stay away from a ‘Florida,'” Lt. Kevin Rice remarked.

“Major structural damage” was discovered at the Champlin Towers South condos in Surfside, Florida. The columns, beams, and walls of the parking garage beneath the structure have cracks in them. Repairs were meant to begin soon, according to an engineer’s assessment, but the structure collapsed in the middle of the night, according to the New York Times.

With that in mind, when an independent engineering report for the Horizon West Condominium Building in Wisconsin revealed that the building’s columns had been compromised and that the structure was in “imminent danger of collapsing,” they ordered an immediate evacuation, according to the Associated Press.

“One of the police let me know there’s something about a center beam that is no longer structurally sound,” Alicia Halvensleben, a resident of the Horizon West condo building, told WDJT. “I take that to mean I don’t know if we’ll be able to go back.”

According to WFRV, the fire department and police went door to door in the 48-unit building to ensure that everyone got out safely.

Before leaving, they were given 15 minutes to pack up what they could, according to Halvensleben.

According to WFRV, the condo wasn’t the only building required to evacuate; two other homes were also told to leave due to the possible collapse zone.

WDJT spoke with Halvensleben “One of the things I admire about Waukesha is that people are already on the lookout for us. This is true now more than ever. As a community, we’ve really come together.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Officials in Waukesha stated they were collaborating with the Waukesha Salvation Army to assist families in finding accommodation. The Journal Sentinel said that two residences surrounding the building were also evacuated because they were in a possible collapse zone.

The evacuation comes just over two weeks after an SUV driver slammed into the Waukesha Christmas parade, killing six people and injured hundreds more.

