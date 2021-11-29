Concerns about Omicron evading vaccines have prompted Biden to deny that lockdowns are on the way.

President Joe Biden has stated that a new strategy to combat COVID-19 will be unveiled this winter, but that it will not require any more shutdowns or lockdowns.

On Monday, Biden said he expects to see cases of the Omicron strain in the United States, which has the ability to elude immunizations and be more transmissible than other versions. The distribution of the variant is expected to coincide with a winter spike in COVID-19 cases, according to Biden, who said he will reveal a new COVID-19 plan on Thursday.

According to the president, this policy will not include lockdowns or shutdowns. When asked if lockdowns were “off the table,” Biden said yes, adding that they were unnecessary if everyone was vaccinated and wearing masks.

Rather, he said, the policy will focus on boosting the number of patients who receive vaccine booster doses, as well as initial vaccinations and additional testing.

“As we start the month of December, we’re in a significantly different place than we were last Christmas,” Biden said on Monday.

Vaccinations for specific persons were approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December, and vaccinations began weeks before Christmas. By the end of December, though, only roughly 5.4 million people had received their first dose. By the end of last year, fewer than 100,000 people were declared fully vaccinated, a situation that is drastically different currently.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 196 million people, or nearly 60% of the total population, are completely vaccinated. Nearly 70% of people have received at least one dose, with Biden predicting that number will rise by at least 1% by the time Christmas arrives.

Last year, there was no vaccine available for youngsters, according to Biden. Officials questioned whether it would be safe for children to attend in-person learning and assemble with friends if they couldn’t be vaccinated, despite the fact that they are at a lower risk than adults.

According to CDC data, the FDA has since approved immunizations for children as young as 5 years old, and about 19 million children have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The best method to protect against COVID-19, according to Biden, is to get vaccinated. This is a condensed version of the information.