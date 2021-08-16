Concerns about an Amazon delivery truck using a highway shortcut to avoid traffic have been raised.

A viral video has emerged showing the lengths to which Amazon delivery drivers would go to ensure that packages are delivered on time.

On August 14, TikTok user @camihardman submitted a video of an Amazon delivery truck navigating the I-45 in Texas using an unusual way to avoid the heavy traffic. The truck can be seen moving off the highway and across a vast swath of grass to a smaller, deserted road that runs parallel to it.

“When Jeff personally guarantees next day delivery,” she captioned the video, which was soundtracked by Bo Burnham’s “Bezos I.” Burnham’s song mocks Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ power and rise to become one of the world’s wealthiest people.

Audio is frequently utilized in the app to accompany films about Amazon and, more generally, the working circumstances of Amazon employees.

The Amazon truck wasn’t the first to make the crossing, as Hardman revealed in a subsequent video. “I watched approximately ten cars do it before them,” she stated, adding that the service road eventually came to a halt, causing yet another traffic bottleneck of motorists attempting to re-enter the motorway.

This isn’t the first time a video of Amazon delivery drivers going to great lengths to deliver packages has gone viral.

A TikTok user submitted a video of an Amazon van going through the Detroit flood in June, recording it passing straight through a large puddle with abandoned automobiles lining the road.

The city of Detroit had seen widespread flooding, and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer had proclaimed a State of Emergency in Wayne County, but that didn’t deter the Amazon driver.

Highways throughout the city were closed as a result of the heavy rain, and many drivers were forced to abandon their vehicles on the side of motorways in order to be rescued by emergency personnel.

Another video from the same month shows an Amazon employee delivering packages in the aftermath of a storm that had hit several Chicago suburbs just a few hours before.

While carrying items to be delivered, the worker could be seen stepping over tornado debris. While workers worked, an emergency Servpro van was parked behind him.