Computer Systems Down Across the U.S., causing a United Airlines ground stop.

According to reports, United Airlines implemented a statewide ground stop of its aircraft across the United States on Friday following a massive system outage that caused the company’s app and website to go down for many users.

United Airlines was having a system-wide IT outage, according to a tweet from Jacksonville International Airport. “Be prepared for possible delays. If you’re going to the airport, give yourself plenty of time and keep checking United’s flight status,” the post stated.

There was a “nationwide ground stop connected the outage,” according to CBS news journalist Janet Shamlian, but it has been lifted. The systemwide disruption had also been resolved, according to radio reporter Ryan Burrow.

